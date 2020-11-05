Monongalia County man indicted on child porn charge

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Thomas John Winston of Westover is facing a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Winston, 30, was indicted on one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction.” Winston, who was previously convicted of child pornography possession, is accused of having child pornography in his possession in August 2019 in Preston County.

Winston faces at least 10 years and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

