Richard H. “Rick” Dean, 62, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 1, 2020 in Morgantown. He was born on November 20, 1957 in Buckhannon, a son of the late Winston “Bud” Dean and Margaret “Peg” Shreve Dean. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Rita Jo Hill Whyte Dean, whom he married on June 18, 1999.He is also survived by his children, Jason Dean and his wife Mison of Morgantown, Matthew Dean and his wife Jaquie of Bridgeport, Craig Whyte and his fiancee Jessica Caloccia of Bridgeport, Amy Bush and her husband Robert, and Rebecca Harshbarger and her husband John; his grandchildren, Sophia Dean, Rhiannon Caloccia and Anthony Whyte, Kobe Starnes, Caleb Moyer, Logan and Jackson Bush, and Julian and Elliot Harshbarger; great grandson Cade Moyer; brothers and sisters, William Gene Dean and his wife Dianne of Shinnston, Rodney Brent Dean and his wife Gwen of Woodbridge, VA, Rose Smith and her husband Vernon, Sharon Phillips, Wilma Heatherly and her husband Larry, Helen Everson and her husband John, Arlene Allen and her husband Jeff all of Buckhannon.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, Danny Dean, twins, Jack and Ray Dean, and Ronald “Ronnie” Dean; and one sister, Margaret “Marg” Zickefoose.Rick was a retired United States Marine serving over 21 years including as a combat Veteran during Desert Storm. Once he retired from the Marine Corps in 1997, he worked at the FBI Facility in the NICS Section as a Supervisor and then as a Legal Administrative Specialist retiring on November 22, 2017.Rick loved to travel and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also enjoyed woodworking and repairing clocks. He became involved with the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace that builds beds for children in need of a bed and at no cost to the family. He enjoyed all aspects from cutting the wood, building the beds and delivering and setting them up. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the group dedicated to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather- known as Pap to the grandkids, uncle and most of all a beloved husband.Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to the Harrison County Chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, https://www.shpbeds.org/chapter/wv-harrison-co. or the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, https://www.toysfortots.org/.Private services will be held for the family and a later date.

