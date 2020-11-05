Thursday Evening Forecast | November 5th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Besides a few unbothersome clouds, we have been enjoying pleasantly dry weather once again. Our strong dry pattern will persist into the weekend with sunshine appearing again come Friday and carrying into the weekend. This will allow our temperatures to warm nicely over Saturday and Sunday leaving us making a run for low 80s in spots by early next week. As we approach Veterans Day, a cold front will approach the area breaking our streak of dry weather.

Friday: Any early cloud cover will mix out for blue sky and sunshine once again. High: 70

Saturday: Temperatures continue to warm under sunny skies, remaining rain-free. High: 72

Sunday: Warm for November as our strong dry pattern remains in control. High: 74

Monday: Making a run for mid-70 temperatures with the warming trend continuing. High: 75