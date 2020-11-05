Advertisement

Time cover shows ‘American reality’

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The cover of the latest edition of Time magazine is a nod to the bitter divisions in America amidst a pandemic and a presidential election.

The cover shows half of a torn-up American flag face mask, representing a nation torn apart by political and cultural polarization.

Time magazine’s new cover presents a stark image of America's deepening political and cultural polarization.
Time magazine’s new cover presents a stark image of America's deepening political and cultural polarization.(Source: Time magazine via CNN)

The symbolic use of a mask signifies how masks have been politicized in America in a way not seen in other countries.

In the cover story, journalist Molly Ball explores the question of how the president, whoever that turns out to be, will lead an increasingly divided nation.

Time magazine’s Nov. 16 issue goes on sale Friday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect.

National Politics

Election observer says no evidence for Trump’s fraud claims

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of an international delegation monitoring the U.S. election says his team has no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claims about alleged fraud involving mail-in absentee ballots.

National

Nurse saves woman’s life while volunteering at Indiana polls

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WISH Staff
A nurse volunteering at a polling location in Indianapolis ended up saving a voter’s life.

National

Nurse talks about saving voter's life while volunteering as poll worker

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Colby Snyder, who works as a nurse, was volunteering as a poll worker when a woman had a medical emergency on Tuesday.

National

Weakened Eta drenches Honduras; could reach Florida

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Eta is moving over Honduras as a weakened tropical depression but still bringing the heavy rains that have caused deadly landslides while drenching the country’s east and the north of neighboring Nicaragua.

Latest News

Coronavirus

751,000 seek US jobless benefits as virus hobbles economy

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
A surge in viral cases and Congress' failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans' economic pain.

National

Harvest organized for crop of Texas farmer lost to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCBD Staff
About 75 people were set to harvest around 1,500 acres Wednesday.

National

Harvest organized for crop of Ralls farmer lost to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Gregory estimates around 75 people were set to harvest around 1,500 acres Wednesday.

National Politics

Fulton County, Ga., official updates ballot count

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Fulton County Director of Registration Richard Barron gives an update on the vote county Thursday in Atlanta.

National Politics

Race for White House narrows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A handful of battleground states are still counting mail-in ballots that will decide the election.