West Virginia breaks several COVID-19 records in Thursday’s DHHR report

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia sees the largest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day with 560, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) officials report.

The previous record was set on Oct. 30 at 524. Those two days are the only times the state reported at least 500 cases in one day.

2,087 cases have been reported so far this month.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,547 and the active number of cases to 5,892. Active cases climb by 229 to another pandemic-high.

Eight COVID-19 related deaths were also reported in the last 24, officials say.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Wetzel County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, and a 90-year old female from Summers County.

“The loss of more West Virginians weighs heavily on our hearts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors. I urge you to continue wearing your mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing.”

There are 281 hospitalizations, setting a new pandemic high. with 93 people in the ICU, also a new record.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Ritchie, Taylor, and Upshur counties.

Harrison County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Marion County, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Ritchie County, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Ritchie County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV

Ritchie County, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV

Ritchie County, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cairo Fire Department, 44 McGregor Street, Cairo, WV

Taylor County, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, 10:00 – 2:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Upshur County, 3:00 – 7:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

Upshur County, 1:00 PM– 7:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV

