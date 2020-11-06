Angela Jo Marks Davis passed unexpectedly on November 3, 2020 at her home in Gadsden, Alabama. Angie was born in Clarksburg on October 3, 1963 to Jim and Karen Marks who reside in Bridgeport. Angie graduated in 1981 from Bridgeport High School and later attended Fairmont State College where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. She worked in various businesses in West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, April Davis (Nathan Cain) of Gadsden; the center of her world, her granddaughter, Madelyn Grace Cain of Gadsden, AL; her sister, Debbie Marks Nicholson (Andy Flint) of South Charleston, WV; her brother-in-law Bobby Davis of Florida; her nephews, Jason Nicholson (Sarah McGaughey) of Wheeling, WV, Rodney Davis, Gavin Davis and Keith Davis, all of Florida; niece, Katherine Davis Anderson, Florida; a great-nephew Rinley and a great-niece Adalynn, as well as several aunts and uncles, cousins and various family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Davis, and son, James Matthew Davis, as well as various aunts, uncles and grandparents. Angie was well-known for her skills in baking and she loved to share her creations with family and friends. She adored children and spent as much time as possible with them. She was a loyal friend to many and tried to help those who experienced the loss of a child. Family was the most important thing to Angie and she was in daily contact with her immediate family members. Angie was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and attended mass regularly with her uncle John Marks at Our Lady of Perpetual Help when she was in West Virginia. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com All services for the family are private

