Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Shinnston

Responders were alerted at 7:39 a.m. Friday morning.
Crews respond to Shinnston structure fire.
Crews respond to Shinnston structure fire.(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on scene for a structure fire on Owings Road in Shinnston.

The house fire was reported at 7:39 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, no injuries are being reported and those that were in the house made it out on their own.

Boothesville, Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, and Worthington fire departments responded along with Harrison Co EMS.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia breaks several COVID-19 records in Thursday’s DHHR report
Clarksburg VA physician indicted on assault charges after touching two female staffers' breasts
Monongalia County man indicted on child porn charge
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Firefighters react to a levy that was passed

Latest News

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast November 5 2020
Students in Taylor County protest against current learning model in place due to COVID-19
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast November 5th 2020
Monongalia County man indicted on child porn charge