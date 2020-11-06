Crews respond to structure fire in Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on scene for a structure fire on Owings Road in Shinnston.

The house fire was reported at 7:39 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, no injuries are being reported and those that were in the house made it out on their own.

Boothesville, Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, and Worthington fire departments responded along with Harrison Co EMS.

