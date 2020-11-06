Four area teams set for WVSSAC soccer tournaments

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On the eve of the 2020 state soccer tournament, uncertainty remains about the status of the AAA girls and boys tourneys.

On Thursday, A Berkeley County circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order to indefinitely pause the state tournament. This came after the Martinsburg girls and boys soccer teams did not get to participate in the postseason due to Berkley County’s orange status. The Judge claimed that the players are being denied equal protection under the WVSSAC"s use of the color-coded map because of the limited COVID-19 testing sites in the county.

The WVSSAC has since filed a petition for the write of prohibition to the WV Supreme Court. Berkley County has until 9 a.m. to file a written response to the Court. The first AAA game has been pushed back to 9:30 a.m. at the earliest as the team waits for this situation to unfold.

If the tournament does kick off on Friday, University will play in its third consecutive final four and fourth in the last five years. Coach Michael Smith’s group has eight seniors. The No. 3 Hawks are scheduled to play No. 2 Cabell Midland at 12:30 p.m.

Fairmont Senior boys soccer will look to defend their AA title beginning tomorrow. The No. 1 seeded Bears will play No. 4 Herbert Hoover in the afternoon slot. On Thursday evening, the team returned to the field where they captured the title in overtime against RCB a year ago.

The Lady Bears will join them there. No. 3 Fairmont Senior will make its first trip to the state tournament since 2017. They will play No. 2 Williamstown on Friday at 12:30 p.m. The Bears have not made it to the championship game since 2012 and have never won a state title.

Friday will also be a historic day for Philip Barbour girls soccer. The Colts will make their first appearance in the state tournament. They enter as the No. 4 seed and will play No. 1 and defending champion Charleston Catholic in the semifinals at 9:30 a.m.

