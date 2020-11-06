Frances Ann “Patty” Rolland Wells, age 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on September 12, 2020 a daughter of the late Albert Rolland and Cleo Frances Bush Rolland, who were well known for starting and operating Rolland Glass Factory. Patty was the second to last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane “Betty” Tonkin of Bridgeport She was married to Bruce G. Wells on June 5, 1954, who preceded her in death on October 12, 2003. Surviving are three sons, Bruce R. Wells and his wife, Tammy of Elkins, Mark E. Wells of Clarksburg, and Timothy G. Wells and his companion Lauren Belcastro of Bridgeport; one daughter, Jayne Wells of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Kenneth Weekley II and his companion Kristine Christian, Chad Wells, and Corey Wells and his wife Catherine, Tyler Wells and his wife Skyler, and Madison Wells; and four great grandchildren, Christopher Wells, Ginger Wells, and Parker Wells, and Kenneth Weekley III. Patty was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and West Virginia University. She was well known in Harrison County having been a substitute teacher for many years. She was very active in supporting Robert C. Byrd High School through the WI-RW Alumni. She was also a member of the Goff Plaza Garden Club, Sunny Croft Bridge Club, and The League For Service, having been a past president, and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg. At Mrs. Wells' request, she will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at which time services will begin with Reverend Harry Jenkins presiding. Inurnment will immediately follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

