Friday Evening Forecast | November 6th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The sunshine is back and beaming!! Bright blue skies blanketing the area under sunset tonight. The clear sky will lead into overnight hours which means our temperatures may drop to brisk marks again with radiational cooling. Some early river fog possible if those small waterways warmed up enough from today’s daytime heating. Tonight, forecasting most areas to range from the upper 30s to the low 40s. This weekend looking wonderful and warm.

Saturday: Early morning river fog possible with bright sunshine throughout the region once again. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s. High: 73

Sunday: Our sunny dry steak stays put with temperatures warming up a little more. High: 75

Monday: Keeping our copycat forecast with warm, dry weather. Not feeling like November! High: 76

Tuesday: Now we are beginning to flirt with low 80° marks! Clouds will build thorughout the day with tropical moisture starting to pull in from the South. A cold front will begin to approach from the West. We could have some showers overnight but most of the daytime hours should feature more dry weather. High: 78

Wednesday (Veterans Day): With a cold front sweeping into the region and tropical moisture moving in from the South, we have our first great chance at rain since the beginning of the month. High: 72