House Call: Know Your Diabetes by Heart

Type 2 diabetes is one of the seven major risk factors for heart disease that you can control. Patti Cook, RN, BSN, diabetes education coordinator, joins us to explain that you can take control, as November 4-10 is National Diabetes Education Week.

1). If you are a diabetic, what can you do to arm yourself against the risk of heart disease?

People with type 2 diabetes have double the risk of heart disease. If you have diabetes, you are more likely to have other conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high triglycerides, and unmanaged blood glucose (called blood sugar). These also increase the risk for heart disease, but managing these can help decrease your risk. Arm yourself with the facts.

· Understand the risk for heart disease.

· Talk to your doctor regularly about whole body health and your next steps.

· Trade unhealthy for healthy behaviors. Eat right and keep moving.

2). What is the connection between Type 2 diabetes and heart disease? Why does diabetes more than likely lead to heart disease?

Adults with diabetes are two times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than people without diabetes. The combination of high blood pressure and diabetes drastically increases your risks of a heart disease. Managing your blood pressure is one way to lower your risk of heart disease. That is why it is vital to keep your blood pressure in a healthy range. High blood pressure is anything above 120/80 mmHg.

3. What are some questions that we should be asking our health care provider about diabetes and heart disease?

The following are questions are important; however, there are certainly other questions to consider asking your doctor:

· What can I do to lower my risk for heart disease and stroke?

· Do any of my medications help me manage my risks for heart disease or other complications?

