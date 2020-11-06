BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Louis Bordo passed away at the Tygart Center in Fairmont, West Virginia on Monday November 2, 2020. He was 90 years old. He was born in Stonewood, West Virginia to the late Louie and Catherine Marra Bordo. John served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954 as a cook. He worked at the Union Carbon and retired from the Steel Industry in 2001, where he was the Head Sawman and heavy equipment operator. He was also a talented barber and loved cutting hair. John was preceded in death by his brothers Frank and wife Irene, Jim Bordo, Sam Bordo and sister Rose Bordo. He is survived by his sisters Ann Bordo Grose and Linda McGarvey of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and also his brother Louis and wife Joan Bordo of Hilliard, Ohio. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Bordo was cremated. A private inurnment will be held by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.fom. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

