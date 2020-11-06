Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 6, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clouds will begin to clear out this morning, leading to an awesome afternoon. Not only will we see bright sunshine, but we’ll also see highs approaching 70 in some areas. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see highs in the low-70, far above normal this time of year, as well as sunny skies. This means we’ll have a perfect weekend. Heading into next week, the ridge of high-pressure that has brought us nice weather will cause us to reach highs in the mid-70s at the least. Then, around Veterans Day, a cold front will sweep in, ending the dry streak and bringing plenty of rain showers and clouds into NCWV. In short, try to go out and enjoy the nice weather this weekend.

Today: Clouds should clear out before the afternoon, allowing us to see that bright sunshine. Combined with highs well above-average, it’s going to be an awesome end of the week. High: 70.

Tonight: Skies should remain clear overnight. However, this means we’ll see more cooling, since the lack of clouds means that we can lose heat faster. So bundle up tonight. Low: 40.

Saturday: More sunshine will be in our region for the start of the weekend. With highs in the low-70s, it’s going to feel really warm outside. High: 72.

Sunday: It will be a nice way to end the weekend, as we see highs go up even more. Combined with mostly sunny skies (barring a few clouds pushing in), it’s a good day to go out for a jog. High: 73.

