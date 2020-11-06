Mountain Line Transit Authority will give free rides to Veterans on Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountain Line Transit Authority will give free rides to Veterans for all local routes Veterans Day.
Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Veterans will need to show their Military ID upon boarding.
This ride free service does not include the Grey Line that travels from Clarksburg to Pittsburgh twice daily..
