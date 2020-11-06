Nine deaths related to COVID-19 outbreak at health & rehab center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine total people have died in connection to the coronavirus at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 97 positive residents and 55 positive staff.

WSAZ first reported the outbreak on October 16.

