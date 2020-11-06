Advertisement

Nine deaths related to COVID-19 outbreak at health & rehab center

Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center
Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine total people have died in connection to the coronavirus at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 97 positive residents and 55 positive staff.

WSAZ first reported the outbreak on October 16.

For our previous coverage on this, click here.

If you want to check if a long-term care facility is experiencing COVID-19 cases, you can tap here.

