Shinnston’s Number 21: Physicality & heart passed down from Hunter to Levi

Premier Bank Player of the Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln sophomore running back Levi Moore is still an underclassmen, but he’s been bred as a Cougar since he can remember.

His older brother, Hunter was a first team all state linebacker & running back for the Cougars from 2015-18 and is the winningest player in program history.

Levi was the water boy for Hunter’s team his eighth grade year.

This season, the younger Moore has stepped up big in the backfield. He’s compiled over 400 yards and 6 touchdowns in just seven games.

Our Premier Bank Athletes of the Week has one more game left on Friday and two more years to not only add to his brother’s legacy, but create his own. Hunter & Levi’s youngest brother, Bryson, is in the sixth grade and plays lineman for the middle school team.

