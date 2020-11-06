Students in Taylor County protest against current learning model in place due to COVID-19

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Usually students look for a way to get out of school but now that COVID-19 has granted that wish for longer than expected, students are now protesting to get back into their classrooms, as many feel their education is suffering.

On Thursday, students in all grade levels were seen holding signs that represent their message of wanting more in-person learning.

“I’m really sick of all this,” third grader, Silas Rinker said.

“Our county has had significantly low numbers throughout the entire course of the pandemic, and despite that we’ve been three days virtual and two days in person," senior class president of Grafton High School, Skylar Wooddell said.

Students spent hours Thursday protesting in hopes to spend more time in classrooms and less time struggling to learn. Many say they have poor internet service or don’t receive the necessary help to do their work.

“We see that we’re falling behind, the education’s not the same, everybody’s test scores are declining and I’m just really concerned,” Andrew Gallo, a senior said.

“A lot of the students that are standing behind me are saying, ‘hey, my workload is insane, I don’t understand any of the content, I have to teach myself two times the amount of time that I’m actually trying to work on homework,’” Wooddell said.

“ I just miss my friends and I miss socializing with my teachers," eighth grader, Aaron Gallo said. “They always give me the confidence I need in class and when I don’t have them I can’t really get done the stuff that I need to get done,” he said.

"It just doesn’t work out without having them (teachers) by my side.”

Taylor County currently has 11 positive cases according to the health department, and as counties with more positive cases in the state continue to shift to additional days of in-person learning, students are questioning why they can’t as well.

“I just hope people will realize where we’re coming from," Wooddell said.

"I know a lot of people are saying we’re selfish, but we’re really not, we’re just concerned about our education.”

Parents were also in attendance at the student led protest for support. Many said that before next Tuesday’s board meeting begins, parents will be protesting then and encourage others to join. The meeting will be at Flemington Elementary School at 6 p.m. but parents will be there before.

