Advertisement

Tshiebwe named to Karl Malone award watch list

For top power forward in the country
OSCAR
OSCAR(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the Karl Malone award watchlist on Thursday for the top power forward in the country.

He is one of 20 players and 4 from the Big 12 that was named to this preseason list. The Big O was selected to the preseason all-Big 12 team a week ago.

He led the Mountaineers a year ago with 11.2 points 9.3 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia breaks several COVID-19 records in Thursday’s DHHR report
Clarksburg VA physician indicted on assault charges after touching two female staffers' breasts
Seven COVID-19 deaths at health and rehab facility
Monongalia County Election Results
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Latest News

Four area teams set for WVSSAC soccer tournaments
Bridgeport tops University in four sets to win AAA Region I, Section 2 Title
No. 4 West Virginia meets No. 3 TCU with Big 12 title on the line
Coach Kassay leaves legacy of selflessness for Cee Bees football