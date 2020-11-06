Tshiebwe named to Karl Malone award watch list
For top power forward in the country
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the Karl Malone award watchlist on Thursday for the top power forward in the country.
He is one of 20 players and 4 from the Big 12 that was named to this preseason list. The Big O was selected to the preseason all-Big 12 team a week ago.
He led the Mountaineers a year ago with 11.2 points 9.3 rebounds per game.
