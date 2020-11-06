United Way and City of Fairmont move forward with eviction prevention fund

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the state continues to shatter coronavirus records throughout the week, there are signals that the effects of the pandemic are long from over.

The direction to suspend rental evictions by the CDC expires in December and with thousands still out of work, the fear of eviction is becoming ever-more real.

“Our community has been hit hard by unemployment, and a lot of housing issues and rental issues,” said Emily Swain, the community impact director of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties.

Swain says United Way staff have not stopped working on ways to help the community through the pandemic and have received several calls asking for support on utilities and rent.

Their latest project is the Fairmont Family Relief Fund, a $126,000 pool of money offered to those qualified families in-need.

“100-thousand dollars of that would go directly to utility assistance payments and rental assistance payments. Payments to prevent homelessness in the community,” said Swain.

The other 26-thousand dollars will be used for administrative and employment fees for the project.

The fund, once approved, will be distributed to families who apply through the United Way, but the project is a joint venture between the non-profit and the City of Fairmont. The partnership in this project emerged due to necessity. Only government entities were allowed to apply for this funding. However, both United Way and city staff say the two agencies have had a beneficial relationship for years.

“We are currently waiting to hear if we were accepted,” said Alex Petry, program manager of economic development for the city.

Petry says the project marks an accomplishment for both the United Way and the city. After another cooperative project fell through, the Fairmont Family Relief Fund took its place and organizers were able to meet the stringent requirements of the application in a short amount of time.

"We didn’t care what it took we were going to get it done,” said Petry.

The Fairmont City Council approved the application unanimously in a meeting in late October, and the United Way is currently awaiting approval by the federal government.

