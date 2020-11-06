Advertisement

University boys, Fairmont Senior girls & boys advance to state soccer finals

The Hawks & the Polar Bears will play for a state title on Saturday
University boys soccer
University boys soccer(University Athletics)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central West Virginia will be well represented on Championship Saturday in Beckley.

The University boys and the Fairmont Senior girls and boys will all be playing for state titles tomorrow.

University defeated Cabell Midland, 2-1 to advance to their first AAA title game since 2016. Riley Nett scored the game winning goal with 15 minutes to play.

Fairmont Senior boys' road to the repeat continues as the Polar Bears dominated Herbert Hoover, 8-1. Ashton Cecil posted a hat trick for the Bears.

On the girls side, the Polar Bears will play in their first state title game since 2012. They defeated Williamston, 4-1, behind 3 goals from senior Tricia LeMasters.

In its first state tournament ever, the Lady Colts of Philip Barbour fell to defending champion Charleston Catholic, 8-1.

