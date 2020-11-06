West Virginia sees over 500 new cases for second straight day

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second straight day and for the third time, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported over 500 cases in a single day at 540.

On Thursday, DHHR officials reported 560 cases, which is the new record, and on Oct. 30, 524.

Active cases also rose to a new pandemic high Friday at 6,135.

DHHR officials also reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths. The death toll is now at 487.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, and a 77-year old male from Jefferson County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the affected families.”

One less patient is hospitalized since Thursday; there are a total of 280 patients in the hospital. 93 people remain in the ICU.

Free testing today in our area:

Doddridge County, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Harrison County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Ritchie County, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV

Ritchie County, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV

Ritchie County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cairo Fire Department, 44 McGregor Street, Cairo, WV

Roane County, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, 8:00AM – 4:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV

Upshur County, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Upshur County, 2:00 – 6:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

