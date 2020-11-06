WVU Athletics announces reduced capacity at Coliseum for hoops
Coliseum crowd will be capped at 3,000 fans
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Coliseum will operate at 20-percent capacity for the upcoming basketball season. That is approximately 3,000 fans.
All fans must wear a face covering and solely mobile ticketing will be used.
Mountaineer men’s basketball will host Youngstown State on December 2 to open its home slate while the ladies will welcome in Northern Alabama on December 3.
