WVU Athletics announces reduced capacity at Coliseum for hoops

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Coliseum will operate at 20-percent capacity for the upcoming basketball season. That is approximately 3,000 fans.

All fans must wear a face covering and solely mobile ticketing will be used.

Mountaineer men’s basketball will host Youngstown State on December 2 to open its home slate while the ladies will welcome in Northern Alabama on December 3.

