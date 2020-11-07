15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported a record of 655 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Saturday.

It brings the total count to 27,742.

DHHR officials also reported a record breaking 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 502.

The patients were a 72-year old female from Mingo County, a 52-year old male from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old female from Wirt County, an 83-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Cabell County, a 49-year old male from Summers County, a 90-year old female from Summers County, a 77-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old male from Boone County, a 90-year old female from Boone County, and a 98-year old female from Boone County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families and we ask that all West Virginians do their part to prevent further spread of this virus.”

DHHR officials said 6,454 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 287 patients are currently hospitalized. 89 patients are in ICU, and 24 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (217), Berkeley (1,874), Boone (446), Braxton (89), Brooke (282), Cabell (1,783), Calhoun (37), Clay (74), Doddridge (77), Fayette (840), Gilmer (116), Grant (206), Greenbrier (246), Hampshire (175), Hancock (272), Hardy (117), Harrison (731), Jackson (455), Jefferson (700), Kanawha (4,102), Lewis (138), Lincoln (298), Logan (834), Marion (456), Marshall (544), Mason (197), McDowell (167), Mercer (896), Mineral (329), Mingo (728), Monongalia (2,471), Monroe (275), Morgan (177), Nicholas (211), Ohio (764), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (76), Preston (264), Putnam (1,123), Raleigh (951), Randolph (480), Ritchie (69), Roane (119), Summers (169), Taylor (182), Tucker (69), Tyler (80), Upshur (300), Wayne (672), Webster (42), Wetzel (266), Wirt (58), Wood (957), Wyoming (417).

