Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 7, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Skies will remain clear for tonight, thanks to the ridge of high pressure that has been bringing nice, warm weather for the past few days. Expect temperatures to be in the low-40s for tonight, so it will be a little cool. Patches of fog are possible for tonight as well. Tomorrow afternoon, we’ll warm right back up into the mid-70s, more like September than November. At the start of the work week, we’ll see highs in the mid-70s again, with Monday being the last day of sunshine. Thereafter, a cold front will sweep in, and combined with some of the moisture from the tropics, we’ll have plenty of rain showers and clouds Wednesday. After a dreary Veterans Day, we’ll have temperatures more in-line with what’s seen in late-Fall. In short, try to enjoy tomorrow while you can.

Tonight: Skies will remain clear for tonight. Because of this, radiational cooling will mean we could see temperatures lower than the low-40s. Combined with highs in the . Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Not only will skies remain clear (barring a few clouds pushing in), leaving us with sunny skies, but we’ll reach highs in the mid-70s, more in-line with late-Summer than November. High: 75.

Monday: It’s going to be another warm day, with highs pushing in the mid-70s. Skies will remain mostly clear, but heading into the late-evening, a few clouds will push from the south. High: 75.

Tuesday: We’ll be warmer still, but as we head throughout the day, more clouds will start coming from the south and west, as a cold front approaches. Overnight showers are possible. High: 76.

