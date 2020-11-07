Monongalia County BOE speaks out about possible Charter School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There has been much debate about a possible charter school coming to the Morgantown area, and a new conversation is being had after the president of the West Virginia Academy, Dr. John Treu, claims the application has been approved.

Treu sent out a demand letter to the Preston and Monongalia County school boards.

The letter requests the boards to submit what Treu is claiming to be the approved application to the West Virginia Department of Education.

He says the approval comes based off the states charter school policy 3300.

“That provision said no later than 90 days following the charter application, they’re required to either accept or reject the application,” he said.

Treu said the application was submitted on July 24, which would make Oct. 24 the 90 day mark, but Monongalia County superintendent, Dr. Eddie Campbell says there’s still more time.

“In Policy 3300, it specifically outlines very specific dates that school systems are to abide by in relation to receiving a charter school application,” Campbell said.

That date, according to the policy is Nov. 30. Stating that, ‘any potential authorizer receiving a charter school application shall issue a decision no later than that date.'

“I think he’s (Treu) looking at it as one way, which is advantageous to his cause," Campbell said. "We’re looking at it from the standpoint that we want this to be a fair procedure and it’s the intent of our board to review that application in completely good faith.”

The Monongalia County school board has yet to reach a decision and the superintendent says they are waiting on some corrections from the West Virginia Academy board of directors. Dr. Campbell said they have until Nov. 13.

