New Kroger in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Kroger will be coming to the area soon.

The grocery store will be located on Emily Drive. The President of the Mid-Atlantic region for Kroger Paula Ginnett was in Clarksburg to tour the building.

Kroger has a big footprint in West Virginia and has been here for 100 years.

Ginnett says jobs will be added to the area.

“We’re excited to say there’s 40 to 50 jobs with this store opening," said Ginnett. “The store is double the footprint of our current store. We’ll have expanded assortments, we’ll have more departments added in and so with that will come some additional jobs.” said Ginnett.

With weather permitting, the store will finish construction by early next year.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.