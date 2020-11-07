Advertisement

No. 4 WVU Falls in Big 12 Title Game at No. 3 TCU, 1-0

Mountaineers end season 7-2 overall
WVU women's soccer(WDTV)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WDTV) - No. 4 WVU battled at No. 3 TCU but fell short in the Big 12 Championship, 1-0.

Grace Collins scored the lone goal of the game for the Horned Frogs in the 51st minute. The Mountaineers outshot TCU 12-4 but were edged in shots on goal, 4-3.

West Virginia finishes the regular season 7-2 overall and will await its NCAA Tournament fate this spring.

