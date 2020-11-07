Advertisement

Week 10 of the 5th Quarter

Watch highlights from Week 10 of the 5th Quarter
Week 10
Week 10(WDTV)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Watch highlights from the final week of the 2020 high school football season below.

BRIDGEPORT at MORGANTOWN

LIBERTY at NORTH MARION

EAST FAIRMONT at FAIRMONT SENIOR

LEWIS COUNTY at GRAFTON

TUCKER COUNTY at SOUTH HARRISON

ROBERT C. BYRD at LINCOLN

TYGARTS VALLEY at DODDRIDGE COUNTY

BROOKE at PRESTON

CALHOUN COUNTY at RITCHIE COUNTY

ELKINS at NICHOLAS COUNTY

UNIVERSITY at OAK HILL

CLAY COUNTY at BRAXTON COUNTY

