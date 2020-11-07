Week 10 of the 5th Quarter
Watch highlights from Week 10 of the 5th Quarter
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Watch highlights from the final week of the 2020 high school football season below.
BRIDGEPORT at MORGANTOWN
LIBERTY at NORTH MARION
EAST FAIRMONT at FAIRMONT SENIOR
LEWIS COUNTY at GRAFTON
TUCKER COUNTY at SOUTH HARRISON
ROBERT C. BYRD at LINCOLN
TYGARTS VALLEY at DODDRIDGE COUNTY
BROOKE at PRESTON
CALHOUN COUNTY at RITCHIE COUNTY
ELKINS at NICHOLAS COUNTY
UNIVERSITY at OAK HILL
CLAY COUNTY at BRAXTON COUNTY
