WVSSAC Permits Orange & Red County Teams Into Football Playoffs

Teams must enter green, yellow or gold category by game time
North Marion football
North Marion football(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC announced Saturday that the high school football teams in orange and red counties are permitted to participate in the 2020 playoffs.

However, counties must enter green, yellow or gold by game time for the teams to play. If not, they will be forced to forfeit and the opposing team will automatically advance.

For teams in orange or red counties on Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map, they can play on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. to have more time to move into an eligible status. Before the new rule was announced, teams in orange or red counties were not allowed to participate in the playoffs.

The top 16 schools in each class will qualify for the postseason.

