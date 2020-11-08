Donald Wayne Nutter, 84, of Johnstown, passed away Thursday morning, November 5, 2020, in Clarksburg. He was born in Johnstown on August 8, 1936, a son of the late Herman Nutter and Hada Pearl (Lanham) Nutter Campbell.He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Lou (Dent) Nutter, whom he married January 24, 1958.Also surviving are two daughters, Tammy Light and her husband Jack, of Kingwood; and Kim Mahdavi of Bridgeport; eight grandchildren, Ashley Griffith and her husband Chad of Morgantown; Justin Hayes and his wife Alana of Bridgeport; Kelly Nutter of Columbus, OH; Christopher, Jordan and Anthony Mahdavi of Morgantown; Taylor Ritter and his wife Miriam of Columbus, OH; and Stephanie Ritter and Family of Columbus, OH; and nine great-grandchildren. His brothers, Addison Nutter; Wesley Nutter and his wife Marilyn; Robert Campbell; and Sammy Campbell and his wife Joyce; and his sisters, Virginia McMay; Irene Hawkins and her husband Charles; Judy George; Shirley Lightner; and Janice George and her husband George Todd; and several nieces and nephews complete his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Nutter and his daughter-in-law Kris Nutter; and a brother, Ira (Milford) Nutter.Don was a 1957 graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School. He had worked at Palace Furniture for 15 years and Valley Belle Dairy for 15 years. He retired from the Army National Guard as a Sergeant First Class on March 23, 1983, after 29 years of service.He was a member of Johnstown United Methodist Church; a member of the Johnstown Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years; and the Johnstown Senior Citizens. He loved to hunt and fish.Condolences to the Nutter Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to the Johnstown Volunteer Fire Department, Lost Creek, WV 26385.A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Johnstown Cemetery with Reverend Karen Brown presiding and Military Funeral Honors will be accorded. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.