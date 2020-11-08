Advertisement

Earthquake felt across southern New England

An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday.
An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no reports of serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center says the 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and into Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record
West Virginia sees over 500 new cases for second straight day
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Week 10 of the 5th Quarter

Latest News

Health officials report 662 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
UK’s Johnson, praised by Trump, seeks new UK bond with Biden
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
Tokyo holds 1-day gym meet to show Olympics may be possible