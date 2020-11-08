Fairmont Senior Boys Win Back-to-Back State Titles Edging Charleston Catholic, 3-2

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in school history, Fairmont Senior boys soccer has won back-to-back state championships.

The Polar Bears edged Charleston Catholic Saturday, 3-2 to win its second state title in a row. Jonas Branch scored two goals for the Polar Bears. Branch’s first goal was in the 21st minute and then he score the game-winning goal in the 47th minute.

Bubby Towns also found the back of the net for Fairmont Senior in the 17th minute of the game.

