Advertisement

Fairmont Senior Boys Win Back-to-Back State Titles Edging Charleston Catholic, 3-2

Polar Bears defend state championship for first time in school history
Fairmont Senior boys soccer
Fairmont Senior boys soccer(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in school history, Fairmont Senior boys soccer has won back-to-back state championships.

The Polar Bears edged Charleston Catholic Saturday, 3-2 to win its second state title in a row. Jonas Branch scored two goals for the Polar Bears. Branch’s first goal was in the 21st minute and then he score the game-winning goal in the 47th minute.

Bubby Towns also found the back of the net for Fairmont Senior in the 17th minute of the game.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia breaks several COVID-19 records in Thursday’s DHHR report
15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record
West Virginia sees over 500 new cases for second straight day
Crews respond to structure fire in Shinnston
Georgia man sentenced to four life sentences plus 10 years for drug distribution that led to the death of a Fairmont woman

Latest News

University Boys Blanked in Class AAA State Championship by George Washington, 5-0
Fairmont Senior Girls Fall in State Title Game to Charleston Catholic, 5-0
Missed Opportunities Trip WVU at No. 22 Texas, 17-13
No. 4 WVU Falls in Big 12 Title Game at No. 3 TCU, 1-0