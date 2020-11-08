Advertisement

Fairmont Senior Girls Fall in State Title Game to Charleston Catholic, 5-0

Polar Bears finish season as state runner-up
Fairmont Senior girls soccer(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girls soccer had its dream season come to an end and the hands of defending Charleston Catholic, 5-0 in the Class AA-A state championship.

Rebecca Cox tallied eight saves on the game for the Polar Bears. It was the first state title game Fairmont Senior had played in since 2012.

