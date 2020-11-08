Fairmont Senior Girls Fall in State Title Game to Charleston Catholic, 5-0

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girls soccer had its dream season come to an end and the hands of defending Charleston Catholic, 5-0 in the Class AA-A state championship.

Rebecca Cox tallied eight saves on the game for the Polar Bears. It was the first state title game Fairmont Senior had played in since 2012.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.