Health officials report 662 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 662 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Sunday.

It brings the total count to 28,404.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 502.

The patient was a 83-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As many West Virginians are growing tired of COVID-19, we must stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent further spread in our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to this family during their time of grief.”

DHHR officials said 6,870 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 288 patients are currently hospitalized. 79 patients are in ICU, and 26 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (220), Berkeley (1,921), Boone (454), Braxton (89), Brooke (291), Cabell (1,830), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (847), Gilmer (117), Grant (211), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (175), Hancock (277), Hardy (119), Harrison (757), Jackson (459), Jefferson (748), Kanawha (4,162), Lewis (155), Lincoln (304), Logan (837), Marion (492), Marshall (571), Mason (199), McDowell (176), Mercer (912), Mineral (344), Mingo (740), Monongalia (2,513), Monroe (279), Morgan (185), Nicholas (215), Ohio (786), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (272), Putnam (1,143), Raleigh (978), Randolph (480), Ritchie (71), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (183), Tucker (69), Tyler (81), Upshur (310), Wayne (682), Webster (42), Wetzel (270), Wirt (59), Wood (1013), Wyoming (428).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Jackson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Wetzel counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM , Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Ave, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Poca High School Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

