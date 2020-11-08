John W. Claypool, 73 of St. Albans, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.

He was born May 4, 1947 in Clarksburg and raised in Webster Springs, to the late Obert O’dell and Hanera Grace Hopkins Claypool.

John enjoyed fishing and working with his model railroad trains.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Harriet R. Claypool; brother Joseph O. (Nancy) Claypool; nephew Joel (Emily) Claypool; niece Olivia (Ryan) Claypool; one great niece; two great-nephews; and other extended family and friends.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1-2 PM at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs, with Pastor Butch Rose officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Claypool family.

