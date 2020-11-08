Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 cases lead to school closures in Harrison County

COVID-19 School MGN
COVID-19 School MGN(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools announced on Facebook today, Sunday Nov. 8., that they have confirmed COVID-19 cases at the following schools:

• Three positive students at Bridgeport Middle School.

• One positive staff member at Nutter Fort Primary.

• One positive staff member at Big Elm Elementary.

Bridgeport Middle School will be closed for 14 days, beginning Monday, Nov. 9. The school will reopen on Monday, Nov. 23.

Harrison County schools announced yesterday, Saturday Nov. 7., a confirmed positive COVID-19 case at South Harrison Middle School. As a result, South Harrison Middle School will also be closed for 14 days beginning Monday, Nov. 9. The school will reopen on Monday, Nov. 23.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record
West Virginia sees over 500 new cases for second straight day
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
Health officials report 662 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

Latest News

WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
The Salvation Army kicks off the holiday season
Health officials report 662 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record