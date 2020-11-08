Positive COVID-19 cases lead to school closures in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools announced on Facebook today, Sunday Nov. 8., that they have confirmed COVID-19 cases at the following schools:

• Three positive students at Bridgeport Middle School.

• One positive staff member at Nutter Fort Primary.

• One positive staff member at Big Elm Elementary.

Bridgeport Middle School will be closed for 14 days, beginning Monday, Nov. 9. The school will reopen on Monday, Nov. 23.

Harrison County schools announced yesterday, Saturday Nov. 7., a confirmed positive COVID-19 case at South Harrison Middle School. As a result, South Harrison Middle School will also be closed for 14 days beginning Monday, Nov. 9. The school will reopen on Monday, Nov. 23.

