Roy Eugene Sailor, 71, of Worthington, passed away at his home with his family at his side on Friday, November 06, 2020. He was born on April 07, 1949, in Fairmont, a son of the late John and Mary “Marge” (Radcliff) Sailor.After graduating Monongah High School in 1967, Roy went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He worked for Consol for 33 years as a coal miner at Robinson Run mine. He was a member of VFW #629 and the UMWA. He loved golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by many.Roy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Wanda (Fetty) Sailor.He is also survived by his sons, Aaron Sailor and wife Marci, of Monumental, and Jeramie Sailor and wife Erin, of Worthington; brothers: John Sailor and wife Jane, of the Bronx, NY, James “Jimmy” Sailor and wife Debbie, of Fairmont, and Charles “Chuck” Sailor and wife Dinah, of Lumberport; sister-in-law, Jan Sailor, of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren: Taron, John, and Maxwell; and several loving nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Bill Sailor.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., and on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery with Full Military Honors conducted by the Marion County Veteran’s Honor Guard Council and the United States Army.

