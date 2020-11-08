The Salvation Army kicks off the holiday season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Musicians and speakers came together at the food court of the Morgantown Mall to encourage the community to get involved with the red kettle and angel tree causes.

Every year salvation armies across the country provide for those in need during the holidays.

Lieutenant Nicole Greenland, commanding officer of the Monongalia, Marion, and Preston counties Salvation Army, said they always like to start the giving season with some holiday cheer.

“It’s Christmas time. You’ll now see the bells ringing. You’ll see the angels on the different trees. So this is just to start off with a bang,” Greenland added.

Mayor of Morgantown Ron Dulaney said it’s important to think of others during this time of year especially, amid a global pandemic.

“There are many less than visible folks in our community who struggle every day to provide basic shelter, clothing, and nutrition for themselves and for their families,” he added.

Greenland added that if people couldn’t make a monetary donation, they needed volunteers to help ring bells and work in their angel store.

