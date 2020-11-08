WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released a new color coded map for the week of Nov. 7.

The following is a by-color breakdown of area counties.

Red: Mineral and Mingo

Orange: Hampshire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marshall, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler, Wood and Wyoming.

Gold: Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Pleasants, Wetzel and Wirt.

Yellow: Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Marion, McDowell, Monroe, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Upshur and Wayne.

Green: Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Tucker and Webster.

This week’s WVDE map looks very similar to last week. However, Mineral County has moved from yellow to red, meaning that must move to remote learning and no extracurricular competitions or practices are allowed.

The next map is expected to be released at 5 p.m. next Saturday.

