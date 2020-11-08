WVSSAC Unveils High School Football Playoff Matchups

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has released its high school football playoff pairings.

The times of the first round games will be announced Sunday. For each class, the top 16 teams qualified for the postseason. The matchups for each class are listed below.

Class AAA:

No. 16 John Marshall (5-4) at No. 1 Cabell Midland (5-0)

No. 15 Ripley (6-3) at No. 2 South Charleston (5-0)

No. 14 University (3-3) at No. 3 Musselman (6-1)

No. 13 George Washington (3-2) at No. 4 Martinsburg (4-1)

No. 12 Washington (5-4) at No. 5 Bridgeport (6-1)

No. 11 Hurricane (4-2) at No. 6 Spring Valley (4-1)

No. 10 Princeton (6-2) at No. 7 Wheeling Park (7-1)

No. 9 Spring Mills (5-2) at No. 8 Parkersburg (6-2)

Class AA:

No. 16 Elkins (5-3) at No. 1 Sissonville (5-0)

No. 15 Clay County (7-2) at No. 2 Bluefield (5-1)

No. 14 Independence (5-2) at No. 3 Frankfort (7-1)

No. 13 Herbert Hoover (5-2) at No. 4 Liberty Raleigh (6-0)

No. 12 Point Pleasant (4-2) at No. 5 Oak Glen (6-1)

No. 11 Braxton County (6-2) at No. 6 Fairmont Senior (7-2)

No. 10 North Marion (6-3) at No. 7 Keyser (7-2)

No. 9 Poca (6-1) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (7-2)

Class A:

No. 16 Tygarts Valley (7-2) at No. 1 Tug Valley (3-0)

No. 15 Madonna (7-2) at No. 2 Greenbrier West (8-0)

No. 14 East Hardy (5-2) at No. 3 Doddridge County (6-1)

No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic (6-3) at No. 4 St. Marys (8-1)

No. 12 Buffalo (5-2) at No. 5 Midland Trail (4-1)

No. 11 Tolsia (4-2) at No. 6 Williamstown (5-2)

No. 10. Wirt County (5-2) at No. 7 Ritchie County (8-2)

No. 9 Moorefield (4-2) at No. 8 Pendleton County (5-2)

