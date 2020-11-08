Advertisement

WVSSAC Unveils High School Football Playoff Matchups

First round game times will be announced Sunday
WVSSAC
WVSSAC(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has released its high school football playoff pairings.

The times of the first round games will be announced Sunday. For each class, the top 16 teams qualified for the postseason. The matchups for each class are listed below.

Class AAA:

No. 16 John Marshall (5-4) at No. 1 Cabell Midland (5-0)

No. 15 Ripley (6-3) at No. 2 South Charleston (5-0)

No. 14 University (3-3) at No. 3 Musselman (6-1)

No. 13 George Washington (3-2) at No. 4 Martinsburg (4-1)

No. 12 Washington (5-4) at No. 5 Bridgeport (6-1)

No. 11 Hurricane (4-2) at No. 6 Spring Valley (4-1)

No. 10 Princeton (6-2) at No. 7 Wheeling Park (7-1)

No. 9 Spring Mills (5-2) at No. 8 Parkersburg (6-2)

Class AA:

No. 16 Elkins (5-3) at No. 1 Sissonville (5-0)

No. 15 Clay County (7-2) at No. 2 Bluefield (5-1)

No. 14 Independence (5-2) at No. 3 Frankfort (7-1)

No. 13 Herbert Hoover (5-2) at No. 4 Liberty Raleigh (6-0)

No. 12 Point Pleasant (4-2) at No. 5 Oak Glen (6-1)

No. 11 Braxton County (6-2) at No. 6 Fairmont Senior (7-2)

No. 10 North Marion (6-3) at No. 7 Keyser (7-2)

No. 9 Poca (6-1) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (7-2)

Class A:

No. 16 Tygarts Valley (7-2) at No. 1 Tug Valley (3-0)

No. 15 Madonna (7-2) at No. 2 Greenbrier West (8-0)

No. 14 East Hardy (5-2) at No. 3 Doddridge County (6-1)

No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic (6-3) at No. 4 St. Marys (8-1)

No. 12 Buffalo (5-2) at No. 5 Midland Trail (4-1)

No. 11 Tolsia (4-2) at No. 6 Williamstown (5-2)

No. 10. Wirt County (5-2) at No. 7 Ritchie County (8-2)

No. 9 Moorefield (4-2) at No. 8 Pendleton County (5-2)

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia breaks several COVID-19 records in Thursday’s DHHR report
15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record
West Virginia sees over 500 new cases for second straight day
Crews respond to structure fire in Shinnston
Georgia man sentenced to four life sentences plus 10 years for drug distribution that led to the death of a Fairmont woman

Latest News

University Boys Blanked in Class AAA State Championship by George Washington, 5-0
Fairmont Senior Girls Fall in State Title Game to Charleston Catholic, 5-0
Fairmont Senior Boys Win Back-to-Back State Titles Edging Charleston Catholic, 3-2
Missed Opportunities Trip WVU at No. 22 Texas, 17-13