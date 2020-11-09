All-American football player, Flank Loria, is honored at the Clarksburg History Museum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Frank Loria, of Clarksburg, will be honored by the Clarksburg History Museum 50 years after his tragic passing.

The Jackson Square is where the Clarksburg History Museum will honor the life of the famous All American Footballer.

Loria was an All-American football player at Virginia Tech. He went on to be an assistant coach at Marshall University.

“He was on the plane as the coach when the plane crashed in 1970,” said Clarksburg History Museum President Mike Spatafore.

This month marks 50 years since the tragedy that killed all 75 people on board the plane.

Loria’s family will unveil the newest exhibit to honor the Clarksburg native.

“We have his Notre Dame football jacket, his Virginia Tech jersey that he wore at Virginia Tech and they retired his shirt and trophies of his that will be on display,” said Spatafore.

Spatafore always heard stories about Loria growing up.

“If you’ve been to Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort, the baseball field is named after him the Frank Loria Memorial Field,” continued Spatafore.

The exhibit will be live streamed on the history museum’s Facebook page here and will be held at the Jackson Square and will be moved to the Clarksburg History Museum where it will live permanently.

