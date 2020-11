BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re strolling or driving through the South Park neighborhood of Morgantown you may run into a colorful cross walk.

The Black Lives Matter tribute is on the corner of Green Street and Arch Street.

The recent installation dawns the signature ‘BLM’ letters surrounded by green, black and red stripes.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.