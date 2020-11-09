BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarence William Toll, 81, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, November 06, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1939, in Fairmont, a son of the late Joseph Francis and Hazel Jane (Selby) Toll. After graduating Monongah High School, Clarence went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army, where he was stationed at the Czechoslovakian border in Germany. He worked for 18 years at Owens-Illinois and was also a construction worker. He was a lifelong member of Everson Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading, coin collecting, and caring for his cat, Rosie. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many. He is survived by Misty Tate, whom he considered a daughter, and husband Michael, of Bunner Ridge; brother, Elwood Toll and wife Mary Lou, of Kilarm; sister, Wanda Carpenter, of Fairmont; good friends, Gene and Mary Cartwright; a special aunt, Kathleen Bissett; as well as several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Mae (Long) Toll; sisters: Mary Frances Hamilton, Katherine Mitchell, and Margaret Toll; brothers: James Toll, Joseph Toll, and Homer Toll; and lifelong friend, Carolyn Ann Stewart. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Tennant officiating. Interment will follow at I.O.O.F Enterprise Cemetery with Full Military Honors conducted by the United States Army and the Marion County Veteran’s Council Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.