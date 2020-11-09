Delayed DHHR COVID-19 report found 23 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, 401 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 401 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 28,805.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Monday bringing the death count to 530.

The patient was an 80-year old male from Berkeley County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”

Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer, mentioned during today’s Governor’s briefing, that COVID-19 deaths are immediately reportable by local providers to the local health department as a category one reportable disease. Local health departments are required to report them immediately to DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services.

The deaths listed below were not reported through the normal route but were flagged by DHHR’s Vital Registration Office and reported to the Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services. Upon review, it has been determined that 23 are confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 4 are probable COVID-19 deaths.

Additional deaths reported: 77-year old male from Boone County, 88-year old male from Brooke County, 93-year old female from Logan County, 80-year old female from Fayette County, 54-year old male from Fayette County, 85-year old male from Harrison County, 85-year old female from Jefferson County, 77-year old male from Kanawha County, 69-year old female from Kanawha County, 69-year old female from Putnam County, 95-year old male from Kanawha County, 93-year old male from Kanawha County, 81-year old male from Kanawha County, 88-year old female from Kanawha County, 63-year old female from Kanawha County, 78-year old female from Kanawha County, 73-year old male from Kanawha County, 54-year old male from Fayette County, 76-year old female from Raleigh County, 78-year old female from Logan County, 79-year old male from Putnam County, 75-year old male from Putnam County, 70-year old male from Putnam County, 86-year old female from Putnam County, 76-year old female from Putnam County, 78-year old male from Raleigh County, and 76-year old male from Mercer County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (223), Berkeley (1,948), Boone (458), Braxton (89), Brooke (294), Cabell (1,838), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (851), Gilmer (118), Grant (212), Greenbrier (258), Hampshire (176), Hancock (284), Hardy (120), Harrison (763), Jackson (462), Jefferson (761), Kanawha (4,194), Lewis (155), Lincoln (306), Logan (843), Marion (503), Marshall (596), Mason (200), McDowell (176), Mercer (922), Mineral (365), Mingo (749), Monongalia (2,532), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (219), Ohio (803), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (279), Putnam (1,157), Raleigh (993), Randolph (487), Ritchie (73), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (184), Tucker (70), Tyler (84), Upshur (311), Wayne (688), Webster (42), Wetzel (274), Wirt (59), Wood (1,102), Wyoming (434).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.