Eaton Park dedication in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown dedicated a pocket park to give local children another place to play.

The South Park community gathered for the official opening of Eaton Park.

The park is a small property that has been owned by many people over the years.

Recently Richard Eaton sold the property to the Schaupp family, who decided to turn it into a small park.

Barbara Schuapp said she’s always wanted to give the local children a place to be active outside.

“You see them down here practicing. They chase each other around. They play games. I can’t tell you how many kids are here now. It’s amazing to me because it goes through waves,” she added.

Schuapp said with help from the city, the park will be a maintained green space for the community to gather.

