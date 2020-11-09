Advertisement

FirstEnergy aims to have a 30% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030

FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy(FirstEnergy)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va (WDTV) - FirstEnergy announced that they set a goal to have a 30% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030. The company also announced a pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company serves West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and New York.

“We believe climate change is among the most important issues of our time,” said President and Acting Chief Executive Officer Steven E. Strah. “We will help address this challenge by building a more climate-resilient energy system and supporting the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. Our ambitious new carbon goal and comprehensive climate strategy are fully aligned with our regulated business strategy and support our commitments to our customers, communities and investors, as well as environmental stewardship.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 School MGN
Positive COVID-19 cases lead to school closures in Harrison County
School Map 11/7
WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 662 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
George McElroy- Mug
Man allegedly rapes and strangles woman, two weeks later he allegedly set her car on fire
WV COVID-19
15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record

Latest News

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward
Three Vehicle Accident I-79
Three Vehicle Accident I-79 near mile marker 127
3 Vehicle Accident, I-79
Three vehicle accident on I-79, one person transported to hospital
Tracy Parsons
WV State Police asking for help finding armed and dangerous suspect