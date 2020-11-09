FirstEnergy aims to have a 30% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030

W.Va (WDTV) - FirstEnergy announced that they set a goal to have a 30% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030. The company also announced a pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company serves West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and New York.

“We believe climate change is among the most important issues of our time,” said President and Acting Chief Executive Officer Steven E. Strah. “We will help address this challenge by building a more climate-resilient energy system and supporting the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. Our ambitious new carbon goal and comprehensive climate strategy are fully aligned with our regulated business strategy and support our commitments to our customers, communities and investors, as well as environmental stewardship.”

