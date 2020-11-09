Advertisement

Former W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely dies at the age of 79

Richard Neely
Richard Neely(Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely died at his Charleston home on Sunday, Nov. 9, of recently diagnosed liver cancer.  He was 79. 

His wife, sons, and closest friends were with him when he died, according to Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia office.

There is no information yet on arrangements.

