Former W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely dies at the age of 79

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely died at his Charleston home on Sunday, Nov. 9, of recently diagnosed liver cancer. He was 79.

His wife, sons, and closest friends were with him when he died, according to Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia office.

There is no information yet on arrangements.

