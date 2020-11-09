BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Rodney Coffindaffer, 58, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.He was born in Clarksburg on April 22, 1962, a son of the late John Rodney Coffindaffer and Frances Collins Coffindaffer Whitehair. He is survived by his sister, Kim Griffith and her husband Mark of Mt. Clare; and two uncles, Fred Coffindaffer and his wife Donna of Philippi and Frank Hughes and his wife Pam of Elkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John P. Coffindaffer and Madeline Coffindaffer. James was a graduate of Bridgeport High School and was a mechanic for the Harrison County Commission. He was a member of the United States Army Reserve and a longtime member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW. He also ran a mowing service with his father and enjoyed doing farm work growing up with his father and grandfather. James was a friendly, good-hearted person who had many friends. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Coffindaffer will be cremated. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

