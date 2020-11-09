Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 9, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the last day for some really nice weather, as the area of high pressure that has been bringing warm highs and sunny skies begins pushing east. Expect highs in the upper-70s, which could break records today, along with more sunny skies. Heading into tomorrow, we’ll still be warm, thanks to southerly air flow, but clouds will start approaching from the south and west, as a cold front approaches. Then on Veterans Day, the cold front, which will have some reinforcement from tropical moisture, will bring plenty of clouds and rain showers. Some of these showers could be heavy, so be careful when driving on slick roads and be aware of leaf foliage. After that, we’ll see highs that are normally seen this time of year, as well as a mix of Sun and clouds. In short, try to enjoy today while you can.

Today: It’s going to be WARM today, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. We could even come close to breaking records. It will also be sunny, so drink plenty of water and enjoy the nice weather. High: 77.

Tonight: We’ll stay mostly clear, and we’ll see lows that are higher than normal. Radiational cooling is possible, so make sure to bundle up if heading out tonight. Low: 50.

Tuesday: We’ll start out clear, but as we head later into the day, we’ll see clouds pushing from the south and west. We’ll still be warm thanks to southerly air flow, but overnight, we might see a rain shower or two. High: 76.

Wednesday: A cold front, with some reinforcement from the tropics, will bring plenty of rain showers and clous into WV. Make sure to be careful on slick roads. We’ll also be cooler than the past few days, thanks to cooler air flowing in. High: 70.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.