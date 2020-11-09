BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lisa Ann Smith, 45 of Huntington passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. She was born December 14, 1974 in Madison, WV to James McArthur and Elizabeth Ann Taylor Smith. In addition to her parents, Lisa is survived by her brothers Kevin Mooney, Patrick Smith, and Kenneth Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother John Alan Mooney and sister Robin Marie Smith. Funeral Services to celebrate Lisa’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Steve White officiating. Interment will follow in WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Smith family.

